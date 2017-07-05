WATCH: Body cam video of car into apt building - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WATCH: Body cam video of car into apt building

Fort Pierce police has released the body cam video that shows moments after a car carrying propane tanks drove into an apartment complex in Fort Pierce Tuesday.

According to police, Carl Philbert, the driver, intentionally crashed into the building. He was dead on scene. 

