WATCH: Body cam video of car into apt building

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Story Video: Click here

Fort Pierce police has released the body cam video that shows moments after a car carrying propane tanks drove into an apartment complex in Fort Pierce Tuesday.

According to police, Carl Philbert, the driver, intentionally crashed into the building. He was dead on scene.

RELATED: Emotional return to apartment building where man deliberately drove car into with intent to kill