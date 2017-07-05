Tropical Depression 4 forms in the Atlantic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tropical Depression 4 forms in the Atlantic

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Four
was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 38.4 West. The
depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h)
and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward
speed during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and
the depression is not currently expected to become a tropical storm.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.