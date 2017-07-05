Tropical Depression 4 forms in the Atlantic

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Four

was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 38.4 West. The

depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h)

and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward

speed during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and

the depression is not currently expected to become a tropical storm.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).