One dead, one injured in Belle Glade crash

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

One person was killed and another injured in a vehicle crash in Belle Glade Wednesday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain Albert Barroto.

The crash happened at 9:25 p.m. on the 2300 block of Sugar House Road, just north of Curlee Road.

Firefighters said two people were ejected from the vehicle and were found laying in the roadway.

One person was dead on scene. The second patient was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center in critical condition.