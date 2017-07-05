One dead, one injured in Belle Glade crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One dead, one injured in Belle Glade crash

One person was killed and another injured in a vehicle crash in Belle Glade Wednesday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain Albert Barroto. 

The crash happened at 9:25 p.m. on the 2300 block of Sugar House Road, just north of Curlee Road. 

Firefighters said two people were ejected from the vehicle and were found laying in the roadway. 

One person was dead on scene. The second patient was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center in critical condition. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.