USCG: Search for missing boater suspended

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

UPDATE: — The Coast Guard suspended its search at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday for a 60-year-old missing boater near Lake Worth Inlet.

Coast Guard crews searched for about eight hours and covered approximately 150 square miles.

EARLIER STORY:

A search is underway for a 60-year old man who was on a boat and is missing off of the Lake Worth Inlet, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

PBSO confirms that deputies are assisting the Coast Guard and Palm Beach police in the search for the person.

The Coast Guard said a woman called around noon to say her husband fell off the boat as they were coming into the inlet. According to the Coast Guard, he did not resurface.

They were on a boat described as a 22' Grady-White.

A Coast Guard helicopter could be seen above the water just off the coast. The dive team of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was on scene to help locate the man.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also involved in the search and investigation and officials haven’t given up hope to find the man.

“We’re going to continue the search until we’ve exhausted all efforts,” said Carol Lyn Parrish with FWC.

Boating safety expert Richard Wood with Palm Beach Sail & Power Squadron said it’s difficult to find someone once they fall overboard.

“The person in the water, their head is the size of a cantaloupe,” Wood said. “It’s really hard to see them in the water. Especially when there’s only one other person on the boat. They’re trying to control the boat. The boat is going away from the person that fell overboard.”