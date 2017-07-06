Body cameras show fiery crash in Fort Pierce

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Fort Pierce police released body camera footage Wednesday showing their efforts to put out a fire and save a driver who crashed into an apartment building Tuesday.

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Carl Philibert, crashed into the building on purpose, targeting a woman he used to have a relationship with.

The video shows police grabbing hoses or fire extinguishers, and yelling that they never saw the driver get out of the car.

Their fire suppression efforts did not prove successful. The officers are seen backing away and calling for nearby residents to evacuate.

“Fort Pierce advise, small explosions inside the vehicle,” officers are heard yelling.

The car was packed with four propane tanks, one which exploded.

18 people who live at the apartment building are still displaced.

A friend of Philibert spoke to WPTV Wednesday.

“I still can not believe that,” said Steph Dumornay.

He lives in Jacksonville, but says Philibert is an old friend of his.

“i’ve known carl for like 7 years. I’ve never seen him snap,” Dumornay said.

He describes Philibert as a reliable, trustworthy friend who was straight-laced. “He barely drank. He doesn’t smoke,” Dumornay continued.

He says he met the woman Philibert was in a relationship last year, and never suspected there was turmoil.

“He never told me something was going on,” Dumornay said.

Police say Philibert has a history of domestic trouble with the woman he targeted Tuesday.

Family members of Philibert are calling the incident a suicide.