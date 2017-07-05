Deputies investigating fatal shooting in WPB

-
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries. More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date. More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston. More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related. More >>
Deputies are investigating a shooting in West Palm Beach that left one man dead Wednesday evening.
The incident happened two miles west of US Highway 27 on the Broward County/Palm Beach County line, also known as Holey Land Wildlife Management area.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.
There is no known suspect or motive at this time.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators are in route to the scene to investigate further.
Anyone with informartion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
