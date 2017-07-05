Deputies investigating fatal shooting in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in WPB

Story Video: Click here

Deputies are investigating a shooting in West Palm Beach that left one man dead Wednesday evening.

The incident happened two miles west of US Highway 27 on the Broward County/Palm Beach County line, also known as Holey Land Wildlife Management area. 

Deputies arrived on scene and found a man dead from gunshot wounds. 

There is no known suspect or motive at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators are in route to the scene to investigate further.

Anyone with informartion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

