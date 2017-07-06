Man found shot dead in southern Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man found shot dead in southern Palm Beach Co.

Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in southern Palm Beach County that left one man dead Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. two miles west of US Highway 27 near the Broward-Palm Beach county line and Holey Land Wildlife Management area. 

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man dead from gunshot wounds. 

There is no known suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with infomation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

