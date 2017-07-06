Man found shot dead in southern Palm Beach Co.

-
Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:55:19 GMT
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries. More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:04:22 GMT
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-07-05 05:53:56 GMT
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date. More >>
Monday, July 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:16:02 GMT
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston. More >>
Monday, July 3 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-07-03 11:56:10 GMT
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related. More >>
Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in southern Palm Beach County that left one man dead Wednesday evening.
The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. two miles west of US Highway 27 near the Broward-Palm Beach county line and Holey Land Wildlife Management area.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.
There is no known suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with infomation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
