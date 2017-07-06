Chandeliers sold at Home Depot recalled

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

(NBC) - Lumicentro Internacional is recalling more than 10,000 crystal chandeliers sold at Home Depot.

The recall involves Hampton Bay 3-light crystal chandeliers and home decorators collection 4-light crystal chandeliers.

The halogen bulbs sold with the chandeliers can melt parts of the fixture, posing fire and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 39 reports of plastic on the unit burning and melting, wires burned or overheating in the 4-Light Chandelier and one report of the unit catching fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chandeliers and contact Lumicentro Internacional for a free upgrade kit.

