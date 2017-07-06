Chandeliers sold at Home Depot recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

(NBC) - Lumicentro Internacional is recalling more than 10,000 crystal chandeliers sold at Home Depot.

The recall involves Hampton Bay 3-light crystal chandeliers and home decorators collection 4-light crystal chandeliers.

The halogen bulbs sold with the chandeliers can melt parts of the fixture, posing fire and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 39 reports of plastic on the unit burning and melting, wires burned or overheating in the 4-Light Chandelier and one report of the unit catching fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chandeliers and contact Lumicentro Internacional for a free upgrade kit.

