Depression not expected to become tropical storm

MIAMI (AP) -- A new tropical depression is moving across the Atlantic but isn't expected to become a tropical storm.

The depression's maximum sustained winds early Thursday are near 30 mph (48 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says little change in strength is forecast and the depression isn't currently expected to become a tropical storm.

 

The depression is centered about 1,435 miles (2,309 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west-northwest near 16 mph (26 kph).

The depression doesn't currently pose a threat to land.

