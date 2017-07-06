MMA fighter's funeral set for Thursday afternoon

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

A mixed martial arts fighter who was fatally shot Monday night will be laid to rest Thursday in suburban Boynton Beach.

Family and friends announced that through the financial support of the community, Aaron Rajman will be buried next to his father at the Eternal Light Memorial Gardens.

Rajman is described as someone who had a heart of gold. He recently became a professional MMA fighter after a successful amateur career and known as the only orthodox Jewish fighter in the MMA community.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say Rajman was shot and killed at his home on SW 65th Terrace in the Sandalfoot Cove neighborhood.

Even though an arrest hasn’t been made, investigators assure the public there is no threat to their safety and that this was not a hate crime.

Thursday's funeral is open to the public and scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, located at 11520 State Road 7 in suburban Boynton Beach.