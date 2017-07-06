Home invaders steal vehicle in Royal Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Home invaders steal vehicle in Royal Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight home invasion in Royal Palm Beach.

PBSO said the crime occurred in the 200 block of Sandpiper Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the home invaders entered the residence and stole a few items, including the homeowners' vehicle. 

 

PBSO said the vehicle was later recovered.

No other details were immediately available

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

