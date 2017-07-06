3-Year-old boy shot in Mangonia Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3-Year-old boy shot in Mangonia Park

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in Mangonia Park.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Tiffany Drive West.

Just before midnight, a WFLX crew at the scene spotted bullet holes in the back of a car and investigators at the residence.

PBSO said a family member quickly drove the child, who was shot in the leg, to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. 

Witnesses told investigators they could not provide any information on the shooter.  The motive for the shooting is unclear.

