3-Year-old boy shot in Mangonia Park

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in Mangonia Park.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Tiffany Drive West.

Just before midnight, a WFLX crew at the scene spotted bullet holes in the back of a car and investigators at the residence.

PBSO said a family member quickly drove the child, who was shot in the leg, to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Witnesses told investigators they could not provide any information on the shooter. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

