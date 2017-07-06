Hazmat called to home after drugs found

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Happy Fried Chicken Day! Eat fried chicken! That's an order

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Police investigating a possible drug overdose have called a hazmat team in West Palm Beach.

Officers said when they arrived at a residence on 33rd Street they found heroin or fentanyl.

Hazmat was called because of the danger the drugs pose to first responders.