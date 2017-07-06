Hazmat called to home after body found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hazmat called to home after body found

A hazmat team was called to a residence on 33rd Street in West Palm Beach following the discovery of a dead body.

Initially, there was a concern that heroin or fentanyl may be on the premises. But, it was later determined that there were elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Police have not yet identified the person or determined the cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

