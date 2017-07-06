FWC ID's boater missing near Lake Worth Inlet

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

The Coast Guard suspended a search Wednesday night for a 60-year-old missing boater near the Lake Worth Inlet.

Coast Guard crews searched for about eight hours, covering about 150 square miles, but suspended the search at about 8:15 p.m.

Around noon Wednesday, a 2003 22-foot Grady White boat was returning from a fishing trip.

The victim, identified as Gary Bussey, was at the back of the vessel and was reaching toward the water in an attempt to retrieve and unknown object when he went overboard near the inlet.

The Coast Guard said his wife, Tracy Bussey, called around noon to say her husband fell off the boat and did not resurface.

FWC said Tracy Bussey was driving the boat at idle speed at the entrance of the inlet when her husband went overboard.

As of Thursday morning, FWC said he is still currently listed as missing. Tracy Bussey was not injured in the incident.

A Coast Guard helicopter and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office dive team searched for the man but have not located him.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also helped in Wednesday's search.

“We’re going to continue the search until we’ve exhausted all efforts,” said Carol Lyn Parrish with FWC.

Boating safety expert Richard Wood with Palm Beach Sail & Power Squadron said it’s difficult to find someone once they fall overboard.

“The person in the water, their head is the size of a cantaloupe,” Wood said. “It’s really hard to see them in the water. Especially when there’s only one other person on the boat. They’re trying to control the boat. The boat is going away from the person that fell overboard.”