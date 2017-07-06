Bagel place among 18 closed statewide

-
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel. More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:28:45 GMT
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people. More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:55:19 GMT
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries. More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:04:22 GMT
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-07-05 05:53:56 GMT
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date. More >>
Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road in suburban Lake Worth was forced to close its doors temporarily after a state health inspector cited it on June 27, for 13 violations including 4 high priority ones.
In his report, the inspector noted five live roaches in the prep area and dishwashing area and in a coffee storage cabinet.
There were rodent droppings underneath a cooler in the prep area and raw food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler, the report noted.
After a follow-up inspection later that day, which it passed, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.
Bagels & was also forced to temporarily close on June 8 making this the eatery’s second closure one in a month.
