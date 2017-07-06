Bagel place among 18 closed statewide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bagel place among 18 closed statewide

Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road in suburban Lake Worth was forced to close its doors temporarily after a state health inspector cited it on June 27, for 13 violations including 4 high priority ones.

In his report, the inspector noted five live roaches in the prep area and dishwashing area and in a coffee storage cabinet.

There were rodent droppings underneath a cooler in the prep area and raw food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler, the report noted.

After a follow-up inspection later that day, which it passed, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Bagels & was also forced to temporarily close on June 8 making this the eatery’s second closure one in a month.

