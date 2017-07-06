Driver in fatal Acreage crash charged with DUI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver in fatal Acreage crash charged with DUI

The driver of a car involved in a fatal wreck in The Acreage in January has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Cifrodella on Wednesday, nearly seven months after the crash.

Alford Scardina, the driver of the second car involved, succumbed to his injuries the following day in the hospital.

According to a crash investigation report by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the crash was caused by Cifrodella, 36, who drove his Chevy Cobalt through a stop sign at the corner of Key Lime Boulevard and Avocado Boulevard, hitting Scardina's Ford van and causing it to roll over.

Investigators said a blood toxicology test found several drugs, including morphine, a cocaine metabolite, and an anxiety medication called alprazolam in Cifrodella's system. Investigators tested Cifrodella’s blood at St. Mary’s Medical Center after the crash, according to the arrest report.

A witness told deputies he was driving behind Scardina and saw Cifrodella’s car run the stop sign at full speed.

Cifrodella who suffered a fractured hip and a head injury got out of the car a stood up after the crash, the report states.

Scardina’s car flipped and he was thrown onto the road. 

Cifrodella was charged with one count of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI causing injury.

At this time, no bond has been set and he will remain in custody until a status check next week.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.