Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

The driver of a car involved in a fatal wreck in The Acreage in January has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Cifrodella on Wednesday, nearly seven months after the crash.

Alford Scardina, the driver of the second car involved, succumbed to his injuries the following day in the hospital.

According to a crash investigation report by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the crash was caused by Cifrodella, 36, who drove his Chevy Cobalt through a stop sign at the corner of Key Lime Boulevard and Avocado Boulevard, hitting Scardina's Ford van and causing it to roll over.

Investigators said a blood toxicology test found several drugs, including morphine, a cocaine metabolite, and an anxiety medication called alprazolam in Cifrodella's system. Investigators tested Cifrodella’s blood at St. Mary’s Medical Center after the crash, according to the arrest report.

A witness told deputies he was driving behind Scardina and saw Cifrodella’s car run the stop sign at full speed.

Cifrodella who suffered a fractured hip and a head injury got out of the car a stood up after the crash, the report states.

Scardina’s car flipped and he was thrown onto the road.

Cifrodella was charged with one count of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI causing injury.

At this time, no bond has been set and he will remain in custody until a status check next week.