PBSO ID's woman killed in Belle Glade hit & run

One woman was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run crash in Belle Glade Wednesday night, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto. 

The crash happened at 9:13 p.m. on the 2300 block of Sugar House Rd. just north of Curlee Road. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle was traveling northbound and crashed into both pedestrians, who were standing outside their vehicle which had broken down on the east side of West Sugar House Road.

Both pedestrians were thrown northbound. 

One victim, identified as Katherine Young, 34, of Belle Glade, died at the scene. The second patient, Mariah Harris, 20, of suburban West Palm Beach, was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center in critical condition. 

PBSO said the vehicle, which they preliminarily determined is a 2011 white Kia Soul, continued northbound and failed to stop to render aid.  

Investigators said the vehicle will have passenger-side damage and will be missing the passenger-side mirror, headlight and side blinker housing.

Call crime stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or Investigator Alan Soloway at 681-4535 with any information. 

