Dirty Dining: Bagels & temporarily closed by state following ins - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dirty Dining: Bagels & temporarily closed by state following inspection

picture by YELP USER VANESSA M. picture by YELP USER VANESSA M.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road in suburban Lake Worth was forced to close its doors temporarily after a state health inspector cited it on June 27, for 13 violations including 4 high priority ones.

In his report, the inspector noted five live roaches in the prep area and dishwashing area and in a coffee storage cabinet.

There were rodent droppings underneath a cooler in the prep area and raw food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler, the report noted.

After a follow-up inspection later that day, which it passed, the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Bagels & was also forced to temporarily close on June 8 making this the eatery’s second closure one in a month.

See the full inspection report here:

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.