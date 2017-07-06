Delray Beach considers new sober home rules

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Thursday night city leaders in Delray Beach will take the first of two necessary votes to implement new rules regulating sober homes.

A staff report estimated there are 247 recovery residences in the city limits. A recovery residence is a home where a group of unrelated people live together while they receive outpatient treatment for drug or alcohol abuse at a separate facility.

The ordinance for discussion Thursday implements two main changes:

-Requires all group homes be 660 feet apart from one another. The distance of a typical city block.

-Requires all recovery residences to be certified with the Florida Association of Recovery Residences. Homes would be subject to inspections by the organization to maintain their certification.

Delray Beach City Commissioner Shelly Petrolia said the changes would protect the people seeking help at recovery residences and protect neighborhoods which have seen numerous recovery residences open on residential blocks.

She added the distance rule will not apply to existing residences. But all recovery residences in the city will need to get certified, if the commission approves the new rules.

Patients battling addiction are qualified as disabled so federal anti-discrimination laws prevent municipalities from outlawing recovery residences all together.

The public meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Delray Beach City Hall, which is located at 100 NW 1st Ave.