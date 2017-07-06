Man shot dead in southern Palm Beach Co. ID'd

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Story Video: Click here

Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in southern Palm Beach County that left one man dead Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. two miles west of US Highway 27 near the Broward-Palm Beach county line and Holey Land Wildlife Management area.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

They have identified him as 46-year-old Lawrence Ramdass of Plantation.

Investigators say Ramdass was fishing with other people when he was struck and that his death may have been an accident.

They said the person who fired the shot may be unaware of what happened.

Detectives are asking anyone with information who was in or near the Holey Land Wildlife Management area Wednesday night between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division at (561) 688-3000 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.