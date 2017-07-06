Man shot dead in southern Palm Beach Co. ID'd

Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in southern Palm Beach County that left one man dead Wednesday evening.
The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. two miles west of US Highway 27 near the Broward-Palm Beach county line and Holey Land Wildlife Management area.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.
They have identified him as 46-year-old Lawrence Ramdass of Plantation.
Investigators say Ramdass was fishing with other people when he was struck and that his death may have been an accident.
They said the person who fired the shot may be unaware of what happened.
Detectives are asking anyone with information who was in or near the Holey Land Wildlife Management area Wednesdaynight between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division at (561) 688-3000or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.