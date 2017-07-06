Mayor continues to fight SR 7 extension

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Story Video: Click here

There is a new chapter in the running battle to extend State Road 7 and link western areas to West Palm Beach.

After losing in the courts, West Palm Beach city leaders are now looking for help from the federal government to stop what they say are environmental problems.

The Army Corps of Engineers has yet to grant a permit for the project. So that's mayor Jeri Muoio's focus right now.

Trish Watkins of The Acreage says that over the years on Northlake Blvd., the traffic has been slowly increasing as more people move to the area.

"As far as first responders being able to get in, our response times are horrible," says Watkins.

That's just one of several reasons she says State Road 7 needs to connect Okeechobee and Northlake boulevards.

"For the locals to have a better direct route to outlying communities," says Watkins.

West Palm Beach city leaders have spent millions of dollars in legal fees fighting the extension.

There are environmental concerns.

"We think that building a road through our water supply is a bad idea. We also think building through the Everglades is a bad idea," says Mayor Jeri Muoio.

The city lost its legal battle in March, but just last week, Muoio met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

She plans to meet with the Corps' regional office in Jacksonville to discuss the project as well.