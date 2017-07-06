PBSO releases details on 'heinous' crime

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says two victims were tied up, while armed suspects ransacked a house in what they're calling a "heinous crime." Investigators said one of the victims was sexually battered.

"She said she woke up somebody came into her bedroom, shined a real bright line in her face, and told her not to move, pointed a gun at her," said Autte Gudrian, a neighbor, who recounted his 92-year-old friend and neighbor asking for help in the middle of the night.

Investigators said three unknown and armed suspects broke into a home in Royal Palm Beach and came into contact with two people inside. Deputies said they tied the victims up with wire and stole belongings as well as the homeowner's car, which PBSO later located nearby.

"They had bandanas across their face," Gudrian said the woman told him.

Gudrian said the 92-year-old asked him to call 911.

"They had tied her up with telephone cord," he said. "And she still had the cords around her hand and one leg."

Another neighbor also got a knock on his door in the middle of the night.

"I think it’s horrible just totally devastating for her, but especially at that age my god you don’t need that," said Jerry Allison, a neighbor.

Gudrian went into more detail about what one of the victims told him.

"They went out into the rest of the house, searched her house," he said. "They wanted to know where the money was. She tried to get out through the bedroom window and they grabbed her pulled her back in tied her up to her bed and ransacked the house for about two and a half hours."

PBSO said they located stolen items inside that stolen car that was found nearby. PBSO is now asking for the public's help to find the suspects still out there. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.