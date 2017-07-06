Belle Glade hit and run kills mother of 5

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.More >>
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.More >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.More >>
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>