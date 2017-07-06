Belle Glade hit and run kills mother of 5

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Rhonda Howard is still trying to come to grips with it all.

“It's not fair..it's not fair and it's not right..”

Her family was changed in a tragic instant.

“She was a mother of 5…and those children are devastated,” she says.

Rhonda says her future daughter in law, 34 year old Katherine Young, was riding in an SUV with her boyfriend and 20-year-old Mariah Harris Wednesday night.

They got a flat tire near the intersection of Sugar House Road and Curlee Road.

Katherine's boyfriend hoped in a tow truck, heading back to town to fix the tire.

Katherine and Mariah, meanwhile, waited outside the SUV parked on the shoulder.

That's when investigators say another car hit the women, killing Katherine and leaving Mariah seriously injured.

“They did not deserve this,” Howard says.



The sheriff's office says the driver never stopped to see the devastation left behind.

“You're being selfish...a life was lost,” Howard says.

Investigators say evidence found at the scene show the driver was likely driving a 2011 White Kia Soul.

The passenger side mirror, headlight, and side blinker housing on the vehicle will be missing.

With the urgent search for that vehicle now underway, Rhonda has a message for the person behind the wheel.

“Please...for the sake of family...If you have any type of soul or heart please come forward...so we can have some type of closure on what happened.”

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or Investigator Alan Soloway at 681-4535 with any information.