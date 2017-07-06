Police investigating fatal crash in PSL - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigating fatal crash in PSL

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 76-year-old man Thursday afternoon. 

The crash happened at t 5:15 p.m. on the 9000 block of South US Highway 1. 

Investigators say 20-year-old Kyle Gunter of Port St. Lucie was driving his white 2010 Chevrolet Camaro north on US 1 when 76-year-old Edward McCloskey, who was driving his silver 1999 Chevrolet Cadillac traveling south on US1, attempted to turn east into Eastport Plaza in front of Gunter's car.

The front of end Gunter's Camaro collided into the right front of McCloskey's Cadillac, officials said. 

McCloskey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gunter was also taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Port St. Lucie Traffic Homicide Investigators are continuing the investigation of the fatal crash. 

