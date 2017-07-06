Police investigating fatal crash in PSL

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 76-year-old man Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at t 5:15 p.m. on the 9000 block of South US Highway 1.

Investigators say 20-year-old Kyle Gunter of Port St. Lucie was driving his white 2010 Chevrolet Camaro north on US 1 when 76-year-old Edward McCloskey, who was driving his silver 1999 Chevrolet Cadillac traveling south on US1, attempted to turn east into Eastport Plaza in front of Gunter's car.

The front of end Gunter's Camaro collided into the right front of McCloskey's Cadillac, officials said.

McCloskey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gunter was also taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Port St. Lucie Traffic Homicide Investigators are continuing the investigation of the fatal crash.