76-Year-old man killed in Port St. Lucie crash

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 76-year-old man Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of South U.S. Highway 1.
Investigators say 20-year-old Kyle Gunter of Port St. Lucie was driving his white 2010 Chevrolet Camaro north on US 1 when 76-year-old Edward McCloskey, who was driving his silver 1999 Cadillac, was traveling south on U.S. 1 and attempted to turn east into Eastport Plaza in front of Gunter's car.
The front end of Gunter's Camaro collided into the right front of McCloskey's Cadillac, officials said.
McCloskey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gunter was also taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.