Shooting investigated along Haverhill Road

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting on Haverhill Road near the intersection of Marcia Place.

No one was shot, but there were multiple evidence markers placed on the street by the deputies. It’s unclear if the markers were for shell cases.

 

Deputies shut down Haverhill Road for several hours as they investigated the shooting.

PBSO says no arrests have been made, and no one was injured.

