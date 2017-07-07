6-Year-old defends mom with fishing pole, shovel - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

6-Year-old defends mom with fishing pole, shovel

Story Video: Click here

A 6-year-old grabbed a fishing pole and started smacking a man who was beating his mom, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

When Antywn Young continued to beat his mom, the child picked up a shovel and yelled at Young to leave her alone, a deputy wrote in a report.

 

Young was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on July 2 for child abuse after he pushed the 6-year-old to the ground, the report states.

The mother told deputies she was dating Young and does not have children with him. They began arguing in the car after attending church in Belle Glade. Her 6- and 10-year-old children were in the car.

All four got out of the car as Young grew angrier and then he punched the woman in the head, the report states. That’s when the 6-year-old jumped into action to defend his mom.

Deputies said Young hit the woman again and drove away, but they ended up stopping him two miles down the road. He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of child abuse, battery and tampering with a witness.

His bond is set at $2,500 for the three charges, but he remains behind bars for violation of a past arrest and cannot post bond. 

