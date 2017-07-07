Man shot in Fort Pierce not cooperating

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Happy Fried Chicken Day! Eat fried chicken! That's an order

Happy Fried Chicken Day! Eat fried chicken! That's an order

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

A man was shot in Fort Pierce early Friday morning, according to police.

They found him after his car crashed into a pole at North 25th Street and Wilkens Avenue, police said.

Police believe he was shot in his car, but are unsure where the shooting happened.

The victim, who is 24, was not identified. Police said he was not being cooperative.

He's currently hospitalized in serious condition.

Police do not think the shooting was random.