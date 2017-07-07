Man shot in Fort Pierce not cooperating - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot in Fort Pierce not cooperating

A man was shot in Fort Pierce early Friday morning, according to police.

They found him after his car crashed into a pole at North 25th Street and Wilkens Avenue, police said.

Police believe he was shot in his car, but are unsure where the shooting happened.

The victim, who is 24, was not identified. Police said he was not being cooperative.

He's currently hospitalized in serious condition.

Police do not think the shooting was random.

 

