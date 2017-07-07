Cop pleads guilty to distributing obscene pics

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

A Lantana police officer pleaded guilty in court Friday to distributing obscene material.

Officer Christopher Decker took a deal with the state, which agreed to drop his second charge of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Decker was arrested in March on accusations he sent a pornographic image to a woman’s 16-year-old twin boys.

The incident began after a domestic dispute between Decker and the woman, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman alleges that Decker sent private information from an adult website to her children as a result of the argument.

“We’re happy that everything is resolved,” said Jo Ann Barone, Decker’s attorney. “I think that’s best for Officer Decker and his family.”

Decker agreed in a Palm Beach County court to resign from the Lantana Police Department. A judge ordered him to turn in his letter of resignation within two business days.

The Lantana police chief confirmed that Decker will remain on unpaid administrative leave until the case is resolved internally.