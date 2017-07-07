Shopping under the influence

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

(NBC News) Online shopping is getting easier.

The convenience of apps, mobile wallets, and one-click ordering can be enablers for impulsive spending, and a couple of drinks can make that buy button even more enticing.

"About one in three Americans have shopped under the influence, and it's largely because it's so easy to do from your phone," says CNBC personal finance writer Jessica Dickler.

Mixing boozy browsing and quick click ordering can be an expensive cocktail.

The average price tag of these drunk shopping sprees is over $200 according to a recent finder.com survey.

Clothing and shoes are the most popular impulse items, followed by gambling.

There are some tips to prevent those tipsy purchases.

"The first thing I would suggest is to take any shopping apps off your phone. They can really make shopping easy and fun but it also leads to trouble if you want to stick to a tight budget," Dickler suggests.

Disabling one-click ordering or deleting stored credit card information can also help.

