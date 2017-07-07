Home invasion suspect held without bond

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Bond was denied Friday for a suspect charged in a Lake Park home invasion that occurred last summer.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect, Jivon King, 25, on Thursday.

Deputies said King confessed to the August 2016 home invasion and robbery.

King said he initially went to the apartment on Venice Circle to buy narcotics. Once inside, King told deputies he began to fight with the victim.

There were two other suspects, included one that was armed. One of the home invaders fired a round. King said he doesn't know the other suspects personally and fled the scene.

DNA helped link King to the crime. His charges are punishable by life.