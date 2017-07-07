Home invasion suspect held without bond - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Home invasion suspect held without bond

Bond was denied Friday for a suspect charged in a Lake Park home invasion that occurred last summer.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect, Jivon King, 25, on Thursday.

Deputies said King confessed to the August 2016 home invasion and robbery.

King said he initially went to the apartment on Venice Circle to buy narcotics. Once inside, King told deputies he began to fight with the victim.

There were two other suspects, included one that was armed. One of the home invaders fired a round. King said he doesn't know the other suspects personally and fled the scene.

DNA helped link King to the crime. His charges are punishable by life.  

