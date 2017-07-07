Venus Williams had green light, PBG police say

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Story Video: Click here

On the same day that an emergency hearing was held related to the wrongful death action filed against Venus Williams, Palm Beach Gardens Police said the tennis star lawfully entered the intersection where the crash occurred.

Based on video surveillance footage that police got from a community south of the intersection, "it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal," a statement reads.

On June 9, Williams' SUV was in an intersection when there was a collision with a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Linda Barson. Her husband Jerome, who was in the car, died 13 days later at St. Mary's Medical Center.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ballenisles Drive.

The Barson family has filed a wrongful-death suit, seeking to hold Williams responsible for Barson's death and recover damages in excess of $15,000.

Williams, who is currently playing in the Wimbledon and beat Naimi Osaka today to advance, was brought to tears on Sunday when asked about the crash.

Today's hearing was requested by Williams' attorney, who filed an emergency protective order to ensure that the data from both vehicles would be collected and preserved consistently.