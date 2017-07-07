FFS plans fuel reduction to prevent brush fires - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FFS plans fuel reduction to prevent brush fires

It may be hot, but the worst of the South Florida fire season is behind us. Now, the Florida Forest Service is turning its attention to preventing more fires next Spring.

The Okeechobee District has identified three areas where communities are constantly threatened because of the vegetation surrounding them.

At Walden Woods in Port St. Lucie, Jerry Hammand is always worried about the constant fire threat with the surrounding vegetation.

"Fire concerns are a major concern," says Hammand. "That's why we appreciate the effort of the Florida Forest Service."

Melissa Yunas with FFS says Walden Woods near Lyngate Park is one of three communities her agency plans to "attack" next week.

"Mow down vegetation and put in fire breaks," says Yunas.

She says FFS is planning more of these fuel reduction initiatives this summer.

Other neighborhoods on the agenda for next week include one in Vero Beach and another in Hobe Sound.

