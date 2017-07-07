FFS plans fuel reduction to prevent brush fires

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

It may be hot, but the worst of the South Florida fire season is behind us. Now, the Florida Forest Service is turning its attention to preventing more fires next Spring.

The Okeechobee District has identified three areas where communities are constantly threatened because of the vegetation surrounding them.

At Walden Woods in Port St. Lucie, Jerry Hammand is always worried about the constant fire threat with the surrounding vegetation.

"Fire concerns are a major concern," says Hammand. "That's why we appreciate the effort of the Florida Forest Service."

Melissa Yunas with FFS says Walden Woods near Lyngate Park is one of three communities her agency plans to "attack" next week.

"Mow down vegetation and put in fire breaks," says Yunas.

She says FFS is planning more of these fuel reduction initiatives this summer.

Other neighborhoods on the agenda for next week include one in Vero Beach and another in Hobe Sound.