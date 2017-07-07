Riviera Beach public works director suspended - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach public works director suspended

Story Video: Click here

The Riviera Beach city manager placed the city’s public works director on paid administrative leave Friday.

It’s the latest move in a series involving top city staff members.

In a letter to Brynt Johnson, the city manager informed the public works director he is not allowed to visit city facilities or speak with city employees until the completion of an ongoing investigation. The manager would not detail what the investigation centers around. 

Former city councilman Bruce Guyton called the move “suspicious.”

He said since a new Riviera Beach council took over, top leaders like the city manager, CRA director, and purchasing director have all left the city to name a few.

“With all that knowledge walking out the door it has been very impactful in a negative way on the residents of this city,” Guyton opined.

He argued taking longtime employees out of city hall stops progress.

“It’s a definite setback and it's not in the best interest of the residents,” he said.

On the other hand, a source within the city said employees celebrated Johnson’s suspension calling it necessary.

Lynne Hubbard defeated Guyton in the most recent city council election. She said over the phone people in Riviera Beach have nothing to worry about. She's sure changes in city hall will improve quality of life in the city. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.