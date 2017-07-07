Riviera Beach public works director suspended

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

The Riviera Beach city manager placed the city’s public works director on paid administrative leave Friday.

It’s the latest move in a series involving top city staff members.

In a letter to Brynt Johnson, the city manager informed the public works director he is not allowed to visit city facilities or speak with city employees until the completion of an ongoing investigation. The manager would not detail what the investigation centers around.

Former city councilman Bruce Guyton called the move “suspicious.”

He said since a new Riviera Beach council took over, top leaders like the city manager, CRA director, and purchasing director have all left the city to name a few.

“With all that knowledge walking out the door it has been very impactful in a negative way on the residents of this city,” Guyton opined.

He argued taking longtime employees out of city hall stops progress.

“It’s a definite setback and it's not in the best interest of the residents,” he said.

On the other hand, a source within the city said employees celebrated Johnson’s suspension calling it necessary.

Lynne Hubbard defeated Guyton in the most recent city council election. She said over the phone people in Riviera Beach have nothing to worry about. She's sure changes in city hall will improve quality of life in the city.