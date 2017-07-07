Priest arrested in road rage incident

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a priest from North Carolina was arrested in Palm City Wednesday following a road rage incident.

According to FHP, 35-year-old Adams Williams was driving a red Chevrolet Corvette north on Florida Turnpike when he flashed a gun at two passengers in a blue truck.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and searched Adams' vehicle. Adams told them a blue truck pulled alongside of him and rolled down the window and started yelling and screaming and then threw a soda pop at his Corvette.

Adams also stated that he did not pull out his weapon that remained under the passenger's seat at all times, or the magazine that was in the glove box.

After troopers interviewed the two passengers inside the blue truck, the driver and passenger of the vehicle told them the driver of the red Corvette pulled a gun and pointed in the direction of both of them and the truck. The driver also stated that he pulled away from the Corvette and called cops, following the Corvette at a safe distance until police arrived on scene.

Adams was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after once again denying showing or pointing a gun at the other vehicle. He was booked into the Martin County Jail.

Adams is a priest at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina.