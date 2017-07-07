PBSO looking for 78-year-old with dementia - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO looking for 78-year-old with dementia

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, endangered 78-year-old Wellington man.

Daniel Louis Ward was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday, when he left his home in the 14300 block of Horseshoe Trace to attend a meeting at the Oasis Church in Loxahatchee. 

Mr. Ward was driving a 2008 maroon Kia Optima with FL# Y80CRE and has not been seen or heard from since. 

His car has a Semper Fi sticker on the back window.

Mr. Ward is described as 6 feet tall with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, Khaki pants, tan sued shoes, a jacket, a maroon baseball hat and glasses. 

He is suffering from the early stages of Dementia. 

Anyone who should come in contact with Daniel Louis Ward is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

 

