PBSO looking for 78-year-old with dementia

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, endangered 78-year-old Wellington man.

Daniel Louis Ward was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday, when he left his home in the 14300 block of Horseshoe Trace to attend a meeting at the Oasis Church in Loxahatchee.

Mr. Ward was driving a 2008 maroon Kia Optima with FL# Y80CRE and has not been seen or heard from since.

His car has a Semper Fi sticker on the back window.

Mr. Ward is described as 6 feet tall with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, Khaki pants, tan sued shoes, a jacket, a maroon baseball hat and glasses.

He is suffering from the early stages of Dementia.

Anyone who should come in contact with Daniel Louis Ward is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.