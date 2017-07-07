Interested in a career in public safety? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Interested in a career in public safety? 

The West Palm Beach Police Department and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue are conducting a 'Police & Fire Public Safety Job Fair' on Saturday, July 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at 700 North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach. 

 

 

