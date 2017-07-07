Wellington robbery prompts changes

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

At the Chase Bank near Wellington Trace and Greenview Shores Boulevard in Wellington, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office mobile camera unit is now parked.

It's new here.

It wasn't when Jessica Leow walked out of the bank on June 21.

"It sucks that it happened but it did. I'm okay, so I'm thankful for that," she said Friday in an interview.

Leow and her hand are a couple weeks away from making a full recovery.

In the weeks following the knife attack and robbery at the Chase Bank by a total stranger, villagers have noticed.

"I've gone to the grocery store and the employees were like hey, were you that girl that got robbed over there at Chase bank?" she said.

Including Village leaders in two separate meetings.

"This incident has shaken some parts of our community to our core," said Wellington Vice Mayor, John McGovern at a council meeting June 27.

"Wellington is not no crime. We're low crime. One robbery is too many and we take them very seriously," said Lt. Eli Shaivitz, with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, to the Public Safety Committee on June 28.

Video of two men creeping around cars in Wellington made the rounds on the internet. They were busted this week.

Crime in general from 2015 to 2016, according to FBI numbers, dropped 11.5 percent.

In the last 12 months, the sheriff's office says there have been four robberies between strangers that have netted four arrests.

"Our (crime) numbers are down, big statistics don't help you that much if it's you," Anne Gerwig said in an interview Friday.

"We need to be responsive and we need to be taking action and we take our cue in that regard from you," McGovern said at the June 27 meeting.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Captain Ronaldo Silva told the council they have increased patrols there, mentioned covert operations he couldn't detail and reminded people to stay vigilant. But also kept perspective.

"That (attack at Chase Bank)is an anomaly, it just doesn't happen in the village," he said.

Rare, but possible.

"I think it's good for everybody to know that this does happen in Wellington," Leow said.

They still haven't arrested the man in this case, described as tall and skinny.

For business owners out there's a program to work with the sheriff's office to look out for unwanted people on your property.