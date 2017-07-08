Groom arrested over backyard wedding fireworks - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Groom arrested over backyard wedding fireworks

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -- Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.

Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.

Police say the 39-year-old homeowner explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.

He's been arrested on a fireworks possession charge and is awaiting arraignment.

