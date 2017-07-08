Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say the boyfriend of a New Jersey night club manager whose dismembered remains were found in a New York City waterway is charged with her murder.

Bergen County prosecutors say Raphael Lolos also faces counts of desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension, stalking and credit card fraud in the death of Jennifer Londono. She was identified through a Sanskrit-language tattoo just below her hip.

The 31-year-old Edgewater woman's partial remains were found June 27 in the Red Hook Channel in Brooklyn.

Authorities say Lolos killed and dismembered Londono in New Jersey. Authorities say the 40-year-old Bergenfield man used her credit cards until he was arrested Thursday in Linden.

Authorities say Lolos suffered a "medical episode" after his arrest and remains hospitalized.

It wasn't known Saturday if he's retained an attorney.