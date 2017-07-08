Trooper shoots woman on interstate after crash

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

BENSON, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a North Carolina state trooper shot and killed an armed woman as he investigated a wreck on the interstate.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the trooper found a woman lying in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 holding a gun near a wrecked SUV around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Baker says there was a confrontation between the woman and the trooper. She died at the hospital. The trooper was not hurt.

TV footage from the shooting scene near Benson showed a white SUV turned sideways with its front bumper damaged off the side of the interstate.

Baker said in a news release the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Baker says the trooper and woman killed will be identified later and didn't release any other details.