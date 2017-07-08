Trooper shoots woman on interstate after crash

-
Friday, July 7 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:11:56 GMT
Friday, July 7 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:20:20 GMT
July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.More >>
Thursday, July 6 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-07-06 05:44:50 GMT
Friday, July 7 2017 4:38 AM EDT2017-07-07 08:38:13 GMT
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel. More >>
Thursday, July 6 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:55:26 GMT
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers. More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:28:45 GMT
Thursday, July 6 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:09:22 GMT
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people. More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:55:19 GMT
Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:39:35 GMT
Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries. More >>
BENSON, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a North Carolina state trooper shot and killed an armed woman as he investigated a wreck on the interstate.
Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the trooper found a woman lying in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 holding a gun near a wrecked SUV around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Baker says there was a confrontation between the woman and the trooper. She died at the hospital. The trooper was not hurt.
TV footage from the shooting scene near Benson showed a white SUV turned sideways with its front bumper damaged off the side of the interstate.
Baker said in a news release the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
Baker says the trooper and woman killed will be identified later and didn't release any other details.Associated Press 2017