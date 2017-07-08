Man arrested for sexual battery of woman in 2004

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Saturday for the sexual battery of a mentally handicapped woman in 2004.

Boynton Beach police (BBPD) say Pascal Estime was at the airport, aiming to catch a flight to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.

BBPD says Estime, 55, sexually battered the woman, now age 33, on two occasions and impregnated her.

The pregnancy was terminated and DNA from the fetus was retained as evidence.

Police say the case against Estime went cold for 12 years as his whereabouts were unknown.

In July 2016, a detective adopted the case and tracked Estime to Orlando, where the detective obtained a search warrant for the Estime's DNA. However Estime went to Haiti before the warrant could be served.

On June 13, 2017, the warrant for Estime's DNA was executed at his home in Orlando.

BBPD says the DNA swab revealed a 99.9997% probability of paternity in reference to the compared fetal material.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest for two counts of sexual battery on a mentally defective person.

On Friday, July 7, 2017, detectives received information that Estime had booked a flight out of Fort Lauderdale to Haiti on JetBlue.

Estime was arrested at the airport and transported to the Boynton Beach Police Department, where he provided a full confession, according to police.