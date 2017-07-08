Riviera Beach mayor issued traffic citation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach mayor issued traffic citation

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- The Mayor of Riviera Beach, Thomas Masters, was issued a traffic citation on Friday evening.

Riviera Beach Police say Masters was cited for speeding and for operating his vehicle while his driver's license was suspended/canceled/revoked (police did not specify which one of those conditions applied to his license).

Police say the citation was issued during routine traffic enforcement.

Mayor Masters was issued a Notice To Appear and released at the scene.

