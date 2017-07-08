Riviera Beach mayor issued traffic citation

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- The Mayor of Riviera Beach, Thomas Masters, was issued a traffic citation on Friday evening.

Riviera Beach Police say Masters was cited for speeding and for operating his vehicle while his driver's license was suspended/canceled/revoked (police did not specify which one of those conditions applied to his license).

Police say the citation was issued during routine traffic enforcement.

Mayor Masters was issued a Notice To Appear and released at the scene.