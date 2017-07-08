Boy slips while playing in water, swept away

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Authorities say a 10-year-old boy slipped while playing in a culvert with his two brothers and was swept into a pipe leading to a Connecticut river. His body was found hours later.

Captain Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department says the boys were playing near the culvert at about 1 p.m. Friday when the child lost his footing, fell from an embankment and was swept into the 4-foot-wide (1.2-meter-wide) pipe.

Morgan says police used divers, sonar and a drone to search from the point where the boy went missing down to Branford Harbor on Long Island Sound.

Morgan says the body was found three hours later about 500 feet (152 meters) from where he disappeared.