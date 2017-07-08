Searching for answers in Lake Worth hit-and-run - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Searching for answers in Lake Worth hit-and-run

The search for answers continues in a fatal hit and run crash.

Deputies say 27-year-old Corey Justice of West Palm Beach was killed in a hit and run crash in Lake Worth last Friday.

Detective say Justice was walking near John Prince Park when he was hit by a truck.

The driver of that truck left the scene.

Justice's friend Nicole Smith wants answers in this horrific incident.

She says Corey was both very caring and willing to help people no matter what. 

"I lost my best friend and there are days I just want to call him and talk to him about this type of stuff, but I can't because he was a victim," says Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

