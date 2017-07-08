Searching for answers in Lake Worth hit-and-run

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

The search for answers continues in a fatal hit and run crash.

Deputies say 27-year-old Corey Justice of West Palm Beach was killed in a hit and run crash in Lake Worth last Friday.

Detective say Justice was walking near John Prince Park when he was hit by a truck.

The driver of that truck left the scene.

Justice's friend Nicole Smith wants answers in this horrific incident.

She says Corey was both very caring and willing to help people no matter what.

"I lost my best friend and there are days I just want to call him and talk to him about this type of stuff, but I can't because he was a victim," says Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.