Family remembers woman killed in hit-and-run

Family and friends are desperate for answers after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash this past Wednesday.

Saturday night though they put their questions on hold as community members gathered to remember 34-year-old Katherine Young.

"Just remembering Kate," said her boyfriend Brandon Usry.

He can go on and on about all the memories of Katherine.

"She was just like me. Try to help anybody in the world. Anybody, everybody if I could help you I was there."

Those words were echoed by Rhonda Howard.

"She was a giving person. She loved her children, she loved life," said Howard.

Katherine was riding in an SUV Wednesday night before getting a flat tire. While she was attempting to fix that tire, another car hit Katherine, killing her. The driver of that car left the scene.

Detectives continue their search for that driver.

"We have to do that for her children because they don't understand. They don't understand so we're doing it for them and it's all about them now," said Howard.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

