Pets rescued from Lake Worth apartment fire

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Crews were able to rescue pets from an apartment fire in Lake Worth early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue in Lake Worth at 2:07 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters entered the two story building to search for pets they had been told were inside.

Shortly after entering the structure, flames blew out the upstairs windows.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to adjacent apartments.

One dog, one rabbit, and 6 puppies were rescued from the burning building and were all reunited with a very grateful owner.

There were no reports of injuries and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

