Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- SeaWorld Orlando says a beluga whale died shortly after it was born at the theme park and an investigation has begun into the cause of death.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that theme park officials say the calf was born this past week but was unusually weak and rose to the surface briefly before sinking to the bottom of a pool. Its mother was 17-year-old Whisper, who has lived at SeaWorld Orlando since 2010.

SeaWorld said animal care teams tried to revive the calf but were unable to save it. The cause of the newborn whale's death is unclear.

Park officials say they will run a full post-mortem examination, which could take several weeks before results are finalized. They also say Whisper's pregnancy appeared normal.