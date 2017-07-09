Man nearly drowns in West Palm Beach canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man nearly drowns in West Palm Beach canal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A person was rescued from a West Palm Beach canal Sunday morning after nearly drowning.

At 11:14 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) units responded to reports of a person in distress in a canal near Lake Clarke Drive and Palmetto Road.

The caller said that a person had fallen in the water, was unable to get out and may be drowning.

First arriving crews found the victim lying on the bank out of the water.

PBCFR says a neighbor heard the calls for help and jumped into the water and rescued the victim before firefighters were able to arrive.

The patient, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

