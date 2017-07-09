Man nearly drowns in West Palm Beach canal

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A person was rescued from a West Palm Beach canal Sunday morning after nearly drowning.

At 11:14 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) units responded to reports of a person in distress in a canal near Lake Clarke Drive and Palmetto Road.

The caller said that a person had fallen in the water, was unable to get out and may be drowning.

First arriving crews found the victim lying on the bank out of the water.

PBCFR says a neighbor heard the calls for help and jumped into the water and rescued the victim before firefighters were able to arrive.

The patient, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.